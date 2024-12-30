Plans submitted for dog-walking field near Woodhall Spa

Farmers B Poucher & Son have submitted proposals to East Lindsey District Council, which include the installation of an access track and car parking on land north of Horncastle Road.

The company aims to capitalise on trends driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw a rise in remote working. This shift has led to an increased demand for locations where people can walk their dogs during the working day, rather than just before or after work, as well as a keenness to safely exercise pets off-lead in a stimulating way.

The proposed use of the one-hectare field would require customers to book hourly sessions via an online system. This booking system would restrict further bookings once the field has reached its capacity of 10 dogs at any one time. It is anticipated that there will be between six to eight bookings per day.

According to the applicant, operating hours would vary depending on the season, aligning with daylight hours. It is proposed that the facility will operate daily from 6am to 8pm during the spring and summer months, with reduced hours from 8am to 6pm in autumn and winter, eliminating the need for external lighting.

“The provision of an enclosed field for dog walking where local residents can escape privately with their dog promotes physical exercise, positive mental health, well-being and would be a valuable addition to the dog walking community in and around Woodhall Spa,” wrote the applicant in a planning statement.

“In additional to providing a valuable service to local people, this farm diversification project would improve the ecological value of the site and be of low impact to the character of the landscape.

“The application demonstrates that the proposal would lead to a 54.74 per cent net gain in biodiversity, and alongside the other benefits associated with this development, it is considered that this proposal meets the criteria of sustainable development and should be approved.”

1 . desk-8895169575404684590.jpg The site and surrounding area location. Image: Google Earth/ELDC Photo: Google Earth/ELDC