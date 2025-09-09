Plans submitted for former RAF base near Alford to be converted into waste management facility

Former RAF station at Woodthorpe, Alford. Photo Google Maps

Plans to convert former RAF station into waste management facility.

Applicant Steve McCormack from MHD Construction Services Ltd has put forward an application to Lincolnshire County Council for permission to transform the former airfield at Woodthorpe.

The new use would involve the open storage, sorting, separation, screening, crushing and blending of inert construction waste for recovery as a soil, soil substitute or aggregate up to a maximum of 75,000 tonnes per year.

The site sits beside the B1373 road, between the villages of Woodthorpe and Withern.

Redmore Environmental was commissioned by the applicant to carry out an air quality assessment.

It said: “Potential air quality impacts may occur due to traffic exhaust emissions associated with vehicles travelling to and from the site during operation.

“These were assessed against the relevant screening criteria. Due to the low number of anticipated vehicle trips associated with the proposals, road traffic exhaust emission impacts were not predicted to be significant.”

Redmore Environmental said that the application complied with the Environment Agency Standard Rules Permit 2022.

MHD Construction also carried out a flood risk assessment and concluded that the application had a very low risk of flooding.

Its report said: “The application site is not within an area liable to flooding from fluvial or tidal sources, and the area has not been known to have flooded since January 1953.

“The site is located approximately five miles inland from the robust sea defences at Sandilands and Sutton on Sea which are in place to protect those living and working within Flood Zones 2 and 3.”

Environmental Noise Solutions Ltd was also commissioned by MHD Construction to carry out a noise assessment on the proposals and found it would have a low impact on noise levels in the area.

The company also carried out a transport assessment and said the facility was unlikely to create additional congestion or safety issues along the nearby roads

The proposals have been delegated to the county council’s planning team for further consideration.