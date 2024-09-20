Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multi-million pound plans to regenerate part of Boston town centre have been submitted for approval.

The proposed Rosegarth Square development aims to revitalise and re-purpose the area between the River Haven and the bus station.

The vision – which includes a new sensory garden and amphitheatre-style seating area – is being brought about thanks to £14.8 million of Levelling Up money secured by Boston Borough Council.

A spokesman for the authority said: “The secured funding has allowed us to look at revitalising, re-purposing and providing a new multi-functional public realm space with the aim of bettering lives and giving people pride in their communities. The area will be regenerated to become a gateway to the heart of Boston.”

The planning submission follows a period of public consultation earlier this year.

Some 345 residents participated in the consultation, alongside more than 50 local businesses and stakeholders who attended in-person sessions.

On social media, the consultation reached 30,808 followers, generating 2,730 engagements and 3,585 website clicks for more information, the council spokesman said.

“The feedback gathered during the consultation has played a key role in shaping the final designs, with the majority of our feedback being that people want to see something that we haven’t got elsewhere in the town, things that can be used by all ages and abilities, vandal proof materials, interactive games, anything that encourages wellbeing of mind, other outdoor equipment, good signage and facilities that encourage healthy outdoor activities, walking etc, and natural exercise ideas,” they continued.

An artist's impression of how the area will look once regenerated.

“The planning application will now be assessed by planning officers and if approved the area will soon begin to be redeveloped for everyone to enjoy, this will include the relocation of the town's iconic buoys to maintain the Heritage Trail’s prominence, a new sensory garden which can also be used a quiet space for contemplation and reflection and new amphitheatre-style seating area.”

Coun Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “The submission of the planning application is a major milestone in transforming this run-down part of town into an exciting new space for everyone.

“The aim of this first phase of the project is to enhance connectivity within the town centre. We aim to create a new high quality public realm which will improve the experience for residents, businesses and visitors to this part of Boston, and encourage further inward investment opportunities.”

More information on the project is available at www.boston.gov.uk.

Questions or feedback can be sent to [email protected].