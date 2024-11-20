Plans submitted to demolish ex-government building in Boston and build shops, flats and public toilets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former government building in Boston could soon be demolished as part a £14.8 million plan to redevelop a gateway to the town.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Borough Council has submitted a planning application seeking approval to replace Crown House, in Lincoln Lane, with a mixed-use development. The plans include retail units on the ground floor and apartments on the upper two storeys.

Provisions for new public toilet facilities and the re-location of the existing Changing Places facility (public conveniences designed for people who cannot use standard accessible toilets) are also part of the redevelopment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crown House, the former home of Jobcentre Plus, was initially slated for refurbishment as part of the Rosegarth Square project, but plans have since changed.

How the space occupied by Crown House currently could look in the future. Picture: Boston Borough Council

Acquired by the council earlier this month, the building is now set for demolition, with work scheduled to begin on February 3, 2025, and completion expected by May 28.

The former B&M building in the town centre is also set for demolition, with notices submitted this week. Work on that site is scheduled to begin on January 20, 2025, and conclude by March 24.

Council leader Coun Anne Dorrian said: “The submission of the planning application is another major milestone in transforming this run-down part of town into an exciting new space for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By integrating with the wider Rosegarth Square redevelopment, the proposal is expected to bring lasting benefits to Boston, improving the area’s visual appearance, accessibility, and community potential.

“It’s been a long-held aim of mine to be able to respond to resident’s concerns regarding the provision of public toilets so I am delighted that we are able to offer these improved facilities much nearer to the town centre.”

“The plans reflect our commitment to bring a brighter future for our town and a place where Boston people, businesses and visitors can all be proud of.”

At the start of November, the council’s planning committee approved the major redevelopment project, which includes a new public park stretching from the River Haven to the Len Medlock Centre, improved pedestrian routes, and art installations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also include a sensory garden designed for quiet contemplation and reflection, as well as an amphitheatre-style seating area.

The council argues the project will enhance access to both the bus and train stations, positioning Rosegarth Square as a gateway to the heart of Boston.