Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plans relate to farmland off White House Lane, Fishtoft.

Boston New Homes Limited is asking Boston Borough Council for permission to build 102 homes on the site, including 21 affordable homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 102 would break down as four one-bed units, 48 two-bed units, 46 three-bed units, and four four-bed units, with six being dormer bungalows.

The land off White House Lane, Fishtoft, where the development is proposed.

It follows separate plans to build up to 83 dwellings on the site. In January 2019, outline approval was given for such a development, however, this expired two years ago.

In the Design and Access Statement submitted as part of these new plans, the author notes: “The White House Lane development contributes positively to the character, distinctiveness and significance of the local built environment.”