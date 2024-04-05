Plans to build 102 homes on farmland near Boston
The plans relate to farmland off White House Lane, Fishtoft.
Boston New Homes Limited is asking Boston Borough Council for permission to build 102 homes on the site, including 21 affordable homes.
The 102 would break down as four one-bed units, 48 two-bed units, 46 three-bed units, and four four-bed units, with six being dormer bungalows.
It follows separate plans to build up to 83 dwellings on the site. In January 2019, outline approval was given for such a development, however, this expired two years ago.
In the Design and Access Statement submitted as part of these new plans, the author notes: “The White House Lane development contributes positively to the character, distinctiveness and significance of the local built environment.”
“The proposal will provide positive economic and social benefits for the local area and the wider borough,” it adds.