Plans to build 142 new affordable homes on the edge of Boston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build an extra 142 new affordable homes on the edge of Boston have been unveiled.

An unnamed local developer has submitted proposals to build the large development on land adjacent to Puritan way to Boston Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The large site was originally intended to become a marina but it was found to be an uneconomic project, that was changed to meet the demand for low-cost housing.

The new homes will face onto this circular green area at the end of Puritan Way. Photo: Google

Boston currently has around 2,500 people on its affordable waiting list and with the reductions in housing completion in recent years, this figure is expected to rise even more.

Given the close proximity of other housing to the site, the developer contends that the plans represent a logical extension to the built-up area of Boston.

All of the houses are reported to be two stories high, with the plans specifying a total of 16 one-bedroom units, 80 two-bedroom units, 37 three-bedroom units, and 9 four-bedroom units.