Plans to replace former government building in Boston with shops and apartments approved

Plans to transform the site of a former government building in Boston have been given the green light.

Yesterday (Tuesday, January 14), Boston Borough Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead to replace Crown House, in Lincoln Lane, with a mixed-use development, featuring ground-floor retail units and apartments on the upper two storeys.

Provisions for new public toilet facilities and the relocation of the existing Changing Places facility are also part of this redevelopment.

The council acquired the site in November and the plans are part of its broader Rosegarth Square redevelopment, made possible by £14.8 million in Levelling Up funding granted in January 2023.

The major project also includes a public park stretching from the Haven to the Len Medlock Voluntary Centre, improved pedestrian routes, and art installations. Leaders believe the project will transform the square into a gateway to the heart of Boston, enhancing access to both the bus and train stations.

Plans outline space for nine apartments and four retail units on the site near the police station. However, during the meeting, the project manager for the construction explained that the ground floor would be a ‘flexible space’ depending on available options, such as accommodating three retail units instead.

Deputy leader Coun Dale Broughton, of the Boston Independent party, strongly supported the proposal, highlighting its potential to reduce anti-social behaviour in the town centre by fostering improved pride of place.

He said: “As a town centre portfolio holder, I’m very aware this area is full of anti-social behaviour and I believe this plan will be a welcoming sight to both residents and new visitors to Boston.”

An artist's impression of what is to take the place of Crown House, in Boston.

Coun Stephen Woodliffe, a member of the 20-20 Independent Group, questioned the security measures being introduced to the public toilets, noting instances in the past where people have started fires in them.

It was then explained that the public toilets would be a separate building, with access requiring payment via contactless methods. In the event of an incident, the system would allow tracing of the user through their card.

Ultimately, members of the planning committee supported the plans and voted in favor of the officers’ recommendation to approve the proposal.

Speaking after the meeting, Coun David Middleton, chairman of planning committee at the council said: “The approval of the Crown House redevelopment is a significant milestone for Rosegarth Square and for Boston as a whole.

“This project exemplifies how thoughtful planning can transform underused spaces into vibrant hubs that benefit the entire community.

“The committee was impressed with the vision and detail in the plans, which will not only enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal but also provide practical benefits like improved connectivity and new facilities. We look forward to seeing this exciting development come to life.”