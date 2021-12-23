East Street with Foundary Street. Photo: Google Maps EMN-211222-164858001

At the latest full council meeting of Horncastle Town Council on December 14, Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department had asked for the town council’s feedback on a possible location for a new zebra crossing in the town.

The locations discussed including on North Street, between Old Nick’s Tavern and the Admiral Rodney, and East Street near to Foundry Street.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some councillors at the meeting felt that the North Street option was the location in most need of a crossing, due to the narrow pavement and traffic approaching the crossing from three directions.

It was also pointed out that large vehicles like articulated lorries and tractors often force their way through the small gap, and when car drivers misjudge whether they can pass through this regularly leads to dangerous situations.

It was suggested that the new zebra crossing should be installed on North Street to provide a safe crossing point on the A153 without people having to walk down to the Jubilee Way traffic lights or up to Louth Road.

But the town council voted five votes to four to recommend the East Street site as the best location for a new crossing.

The final decision will be made by the county council at a later date.

Kyra Nettle, local highways manager at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The local county councillor and the town council are working hard to secure pedestrian improvements around the town and have identified several different locations where they would like pedestrian crossings installed.

“We understand that one of the priority locations is East Street near the junction with Foundry Street.

“We will be happy to work with them to see if this is feasible.”