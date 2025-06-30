£1 million investment to boost communities, businesses, and town centres across West Lindsey.

Coun Lesley Rollings.

West Lindsey District Council has approved an investment package of £1.3 million to drive forward community-led projects, environmental sustainability, business support, and town centre regeneration across the district.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment is possible thanks to funding from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF) for 2025/26.

The programme of work is a continuation of the successful 2022–25 delivery programme and formally approved by the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee last week.

Key investments for the year include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Community Grants (£474k): Supporting projects that benefit communities across West Lindsey including enhancing community facilities, play parks, green spaces and delivering community activities.

- Arts, Sports and Leisure Engagement (£20k): Enhancing local access and participation through events and support for venues like Trinity Arts Centre.

- Town Centre Revitalisation (£615k): Including a two-hour free parking pilot in Gainsborough, a business case for enhanced GP provision and a town centre commercial premises grant.

- Business Support Programme (£40k): Free bespoke business support programme for SMEs to strengthen local economies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Innovation and Growth Planning (£150k): Supporting strategic investment planning through the STEP initiative. The STEP programme at West Burton is the UK’s Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production initiative — a prototype fusion power plant being built on the site of the former coal-fired West Burton station to demonstrate low-carbon fusion energy and drive local economic regeneration.

Coun Lesley Rollings, chair of the Prosperous Communities Committee said: “I am proud to support this ambitious investment programme, which puts the needs of our residents, communities and local businesses at the heart of our economic future.

“This funding allows us to build on the success of recent years and deliver a targeted, practical programme that strengthens our high streets, empowers community groups, and creates real opportunities across West Lindsey.

“From supporting small businesses to investing in the wellbeing and sustainability of our towns and villages, we are ensuring this funding delivers long-term impact where it’s needed most. We have worked hard to shape these proposals around local priorities, and we are committed to making every pound count for West Lindsey.”

The funding must be fully spent by March 31, 2026. West Lindsey District Council will report progress in line with national guidelines.