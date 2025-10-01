£1.5 million plans to refurbish public toilets in East Lindsey backed by councillors

East Lindsey District Council. Photo Ldrs

Plans to spend £1.5 million on refurbishing public toilets across East Lindsey have been backed by councillors.

At an executive board meeting on September 24, East Lindsey councillors voted to support the refurbishment of the area’s public conveniences.

Coun Steve Kirk (Conservative), portfolio holder for the coastal economy at the district council, said: “This money was meant to come out of the East Lindsey investment fund budget but following further conversations it’s now proposed that it comes from the council’s capital reserves.

“We are in a position to do this, despite the financial pressures that we’re facing.

“I think this will make good use of our capital resources.”

Woodhall Spa representative Craig Leyland (Conservative), leader of the district council, said: “It’s great news that we’re able to spend this money in this way and this is a good way to spend it.”

The toilets which would be refurbished under the proposals are:

Spa Road, Woodhall Spa.

St. Lawrence Street, Horncastle

Market Place, Wragby

High Street, Spilsby

Pullover, Anderby Creek

Brooks Walk, Wainfleet All Saints

Castle Lane, Coningsby

£150,000 from the district council’s capital reserves has also been proposed as a contingent sum for the delivery of the works.

The plans will now be considered at a full council meeting at a later date.