£20 million ‘levelling up’ funding set to improve A16 through Lincolnshire

The A16 junction to Marsh Lane in Boston is one of the areas set for improvement works. Image: Google.

Lincolnshire County Council applied for the money from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund to improve sections of the A16 - which the council describes as ‘a key route for the agri-food industry’.

During last week’s Spending Review and Autumn Budget, it was announced that Lincolnshire will receive up to £20million towards improving the A16 corridor in Lincolnshire.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “This announcement is fantastic news for Lincolnshire, and we very much welcome the government’s commitment to ensuring every part of the country gets the funding it needs.

“Now that our bid’s been confirmed, the next step is to complete detailed feasibility studies for each of the improvement projects we included. Once these are complete early next year, the studies will outline the costs, risks and general design requirements for each set of works. From there, we’ll move into the detailed design phase, with a view to having the money awarded to us spent by the end of 2024 – the timeframe specified by government.”

The improvements included in the council’s bid are:

* A16 / Marsh Lane junction, Boston: Construction of a dedicated free-flow lane for A16 northbound traffic, which will make it easier for freight vehicles accessing the local industrial estate. An enhanced non-motorised user crossing across Marsh Lane arm will also be built.

* A16 / Station Road junction, Kirton: Enhancement to a fully signalised crossroads and widening/lengthening of both the A16 approaches.

* Wyberton Low Road Active Mode Improvements, Boston: Provision of cycle tracks on London Road, upgraded signalised crossing the A16, consider a 20mph speed limit with traffic calming measures along Wyberton Low Road with a shared use footpath. The scheme will address the conflict between cycle users and heavy goods vehicles on Marsh Lane through the Riverside Industrial Estate.

Three separate improvement works are also expected to take place on the A16 in Spalding.

Coun Davies added: “Not only will improving the A16 corridor benefit residents by way of better walking and cycling facilities and reduced traffic congestion, but it will also open up the area for further investment opportunities.”

“Investing more into improved transport infrastructure is a priority for Greater Lincolnshire, and these works will complement other local transport and renewal projects underway or planned throughout the county.”

Every highways authority in England was able to submit one project from their area to the Levelling Up Fund.