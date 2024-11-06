£2,000 boost to Skegness Hospital from ex-Mayor’s charity fund
Coun Barry said he chose Skegness Hospital for his Mayor’s Fund donation because he wanted the local community to benefit.
"I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the fund during my year as Mayor,” he said. “It was important to me that my chosen charity benefited the local community.
"I am delighted to have presented the cheque for £2,000 to Skegness Hospital, which is important to the local community.”
Representatives of the Friends of Skegness Hospital went along to the Tower Gardens Pavilion yesterday (Tuesday) for the presentation.
Pictured with Coun Barry receiving the cheque are members of the Friends of Skegness Hospital – Rosemary Robinson, Gillian Muirhead, June Clingan and Bess Smith.