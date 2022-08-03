£48m to transform communities in latest Levelling Up bid

Spilsby Theatre could be returned to its former glory in the latest round of Levelling Up bids.

Bids worth a total of £48m to transform communities have been formally submitted to the Government by the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership.

This is the second round of Levelling Up bids and would see the regeneration of cultural and heritage attractions in East Lindsey, revitalising under-used areas of Boston and schemes to improve the health and wellbeing of residents in South Holland make up the bids across the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership.

If successful, East Lindsey would gain more than £8.1m to work with its partners on cultural and tourism projects in the market towns of Alford and Spilsby.

The money would secure the future of heritage assets, adding to the tourism offer across the Lincolnshire Wolds as well as compliment the Towns Deal funding already secured for projects in Skegness and Mablethorpe.

Included in the bid is £1.1m for Alford Windmill to help save the historic mill which is now on the Heritage at Risk register. Work would see the mill restored and reopen as a major attraction, including a new visitor experience, café, shop and a new holiday cottage created. £2.5m would go to Alford Manor House to create a permanent function space as well as the relocation and improvement of the tearoom and kitchen, freeing up space for improved displays within the museum.

Spilsby Sessions House would be supported to bring the building back into use as a theatre and as a community-owned space. The listed building also has a significant place in history, for its past use as a jail, and funding would allow the building's old police cells to be opened to the public, creating a new visitor attraction.

Coun Adam Grist, portfolio holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy at East Lindsey District Council said: “I am delighted we have been able to submit a bid working with partners which will bring vital improvements to heritage facilities in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

“These buildings are of great historic importance and are much loved by the local community and wider East Lindsey. If successful, this bid will help regenerate these important assets, create new tourist attractions, and help secure their future for years to come.”

In Boston, a bid for up to £20million would support the ambitious plans seek to regenerate and reinvigorate a large brownfield opportunity in the centre of the town. Working with partners, the scheme known as PE21 will bring forward several strategic interventions which will collectively increase activity, footfall, and improve the image and vitality of the area.

The proposals will address the vacant Crown House and B&M buildings with high-quality and high impact making proposals making a visible positive difference.

Coun Nigel Welton, deputy leader and portfolio Holder for Economic Growth at Boston Borough Council said: “This is another great example of the public and private sector working together to help bring investment into Boston.This is an ambitious scheme which could bring real change for Boston for future generations.”