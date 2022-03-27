Public meeting hears of potential growth for village

Land off Moor Lane, Leasingham, potentially earmarked for up to 78 new homes, according to the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan. EMN-220321-151424001

The two plots of land to the north of Moor Lane have been outlined in the latest draft of the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan, outlining preferred future development, currently being revised by the district councils of North Kesteven, West Lindsey and Lincoln City.

Ian Cox from the committee said: “Unfortunately, back in 2021, we missed an opportunity to put our point of view forward for the Local Plan, which resulted in two areas in the village being nominated for development and the possibility of 78 homes.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Cox said part of the land had been used for free range poultry production until recently and now has outline permission for nine four bedroom homes.

He said villagers had been surveyed in 2015, when they were not against small pockets of building, in order to keep up school numbers, but they did not want growth to get “out of hand”.

“We are a medium sized village.

“We should be looking at growth of 15 per cent (108 properties) up to 2040. The 78 homes would take us well over our quota.

Mr Cox said 79 people attended the meeting at the village hall.