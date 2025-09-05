Puppy farm plans near Horncastle refused following animal welfare concerns

Plans for a puppy farm at a rural site have been refused following animal welfare concerns.

Applicant William Tidd had applied for the change of use of part of an existing building from agriculture to a dog breeding site on the land to the rear of Longlands Farm, Farm Lodge, in Minting, near Horncastle.

The application was deferred at an East Lindsey District Council planning committee meeting on August 7 to allow councillors to conduct a site visit.

The plan was refused at another committee meeting on Friday (September 4) – with members raising concerns about the welfare of the dogs.

Council officers had recommended that the application could be approved with conditions, but councillors decided to object to the proposal, which had attracted objections from 74 people.

At the meeting, agent Charles Holt spoke on behalf of the applicant and said that the previous concerns raised by councillors had been ‘accommodated’.

He added: “I am confident that you will have seen happy and healthy dogs on site.

“Many of you raised concerns about the insulation of the building and the applicant has now accommodated these concerns with additional insulation measures to keep the temperature down.

“The noise management prevents the dogs from going out after six o’clock in the evening but there will be plenty of saw dust inside the building to provide plenty of bedding.

“Mr Tidd’s vet supports this application fully. Visitors to the site who are looking to buy or view a dog will be kept in a separate area of the site and the puppy will be brought out to them.”

But Bini Pitwell spoke on behalf of concerned residents in the village to object to the application.

She said: “For three years now the animals have been confined to a shed without windows.

“These dogs will not be able to relieve themselves for 14 hours at night. This is not how we would treat our family and it’s totally unacceptable.”

Coun Kate Marnock (Labour), who represents Mablethorpe, said she was ‘worried’ about the dogs being kept inside overnight.

She added: “I think it was quite shocking what we saw at the site visit. There were no windows and no natural light.

“The whole site does not seem to be one of someone who loves animals.”

Coun Robert Watson (Green), who represents the Sutton-on-Sea ward, said that the animal welfare concerns should be taken into account.

He said: “I think that animal welfare concerns can be considered in relation to this planning application.

“It’s up to us as members to ensure that animal welfare concerns must be protected.”

Mr Holt said: “The area will be very well saw-dusted which is very typical for animals kept inside and is perfectly legal.

“There will be bedded areas where the puppies are expected to relieve themselves. They will be regularly monitored by the RSPCA and everything will follow its regulations.”

His arguments, however, did not convince councillors to back the scheme.