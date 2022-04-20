Quarrington and Mareham by-election for North Kesteven District Council after resignation

Voting takes place in May.

The Sleaford Quarrington and Mareham Ward seat on North Kesteven District Council has been left vacant after Conservative Councillor Michael Kent stepped down.

He was elected in 2019 and had membership of the planning committee, the audit committee, both licensing committees and the communities and economy overview and scrutiny panel.

The authority will open nominations today (Wednesday) for those wanting to stand with the deadline to submit being 4pm on Thursday, April 28.

If the seat is contested, a by-Election will be held on Thursday, May 26.

Anyone wishing to stand as a candidate can download the nomination forms from the council’s website or contact electoral services.

Legally, certain forms must be hand-delivered either by the candidate, their election agent, or someone they trust.

A booking system is in place, between the hours of 10am to 4pm on working days only, and the council advises an appointment is made.

For more information visit https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/residents/electoral-registration-and-elections/forthcoming-election-and-referendum-dates/sleaford-quarrington-mareham-ward-by-elections-26-may-2022/

Nominees can also email [email protected] or call 01529 308352.

The deadline to register to vote in the elections is midnight on Tuesday, May 10, though applications for postal or proxy voting should be sent by 5pm on Wednesday, May 11.

The council said safety measures would be in place for voters, including requirements to wear face coverings, use hand sanitiser and social distancing.