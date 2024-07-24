'Quick, efficient and helpful' - Lincolnshire Councils Partnership launches new webchat service
The Partnership, made up of Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council, has added the function to its main council websites following development and delivery of the project by their partners at Public Sector Partnership Services (PSPS).
The service is operated and serviced by advisors from the PSPS customer contact team, the same as those who deal with enquiries by phone or email.
The service can be accessed through the 'We're online' speech bubble on the three sites, and is available across the same hours as the phone lines for each council. Most tasks and queries carried out by the customer contact team can be completed using this method, except for the taking of payments or sharing of any sensitive information.
Users can be linked directly to relevant areas of the websites or different organisations their enquiry may be relevant to, such as Lincolnshire County Council, and will be given the option to receive a full transcript of their conversation for future reference.
In its first few weeks the new system has already received hundreds of customer queries, with feedback received including that it was 'easy to use', 'very efficient' and that it was 'far quicker than telephoning' and provided a 'wonderful, friendly and helpful' service.
As well as the direct benefits and convenience for those using the webchat, it also helps to reduce the demand on the telephone enquiries for the three councils, freeing up time to support those most vulnerable residents who cannot engage online or who require additional support.
Councillor Emma Cresswell, Boston Borough Council portfolio holder for communities - people, Councillor Graham Marsh, deputy leader of East Lindsey District Council, and Councillor Jim Astill, South Holland District Council portfolio holder for corporate, governance and communications, said:
"We are delighted to have been able to make this significant expansion and improvement to our customer contact services, making our advisors more accessible and easier to engage with for our residents, both online and over the phone.
"It has been important throughout this process that we ensure people are still able to talk to a real member of our team rather than AI or a chatbot, and the early feedback we've received from residents has been really encouraging.
"If you use the webchat or phones, please do share any feedback or thoughts you may have, as we continue to work towards ensuring we can help all those who need us as quickly and effectively and as we can."
The webchat can be accessed within usual office hours via the three main council websites, www.sholland.gov.uk, www.boston.gov.uk and www.e-lindsey.gov.uk.
