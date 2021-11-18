Rasen and Caistor toilets to close for improvements

The work, being done by West Lindsey District Council, will include the fitting of sensor taps and toilet flushes.

The Market Rasen toilets in John Street will have the work done between November 22 and 24, while the Caistor toilets, in the Town Hall car park, will close on November 25 for one week.

West Lindsey District Council was awarded a share of the Reopening High Street Safely (RHSS)/Welcome Back Fund (WBF) scheme via the UK Government and the European Regional Development Fund, to help boost the look and feel of high streets.

Caistor public toilets EMN-211118-083501001

The council has been looking at ways it can make improvements to the design of its public toilets following the Covid-19 pandemic, that reduce the risk of spreading the virus, if there is another outbreak. Vice chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, Coun John McNeill welcomed the news, explaining the Covid-19 pandemic had brought the issue of tackling hygiene to the fore.

He said: “The upgrades to the public conveniences are very much needed.

“Not only will it boost public confidence in the cleanliness of using public facilities but it will also help improve hygiene by minimising the amount of exposure to potentially infected surfaces.

“The taps also have an automatic shut off so should be able to save water.”

Coun McNeill continued: “Our high streets have all reopened again and put measures in place to boost customer confidence as they return to shopping safely locally.