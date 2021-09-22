Rasen HGV route needs to be signposted

The George Street junction EMN-210921-092631001

Coun Stephen Bunney says staff working at Luca Vets in Newton House, on the corner of George Street in the town, heard a ‘deafening noise and felt the building shake’ as the lorry hit the building as it swung out to turn left into the main street.

Coun Bunney said: “As it happens, I was at the front of the Market Place and turned around when I heard the crunch and saw the HGV pulling away on its journey down Queen Street towards Louth.

“There was a lot of traffic on the roads – standing vehicles outside McColls, vehicles travelling in all directions.

Close up of the damage

“The HGV in question, because of its size, had to swing right to give it enough room to turn left without clipping the pavement.

“As it swung out vehicles were also turning into George Street.

“I doubt the driver realised what had happened.”

Now Councillor Bunney is calling for action to be taken to stop large vehicles using George Street and instead directing them to an alternative route.

He said: “Clearly the road is too narrow for the vehicles – the junction is not suitable for the volume of traffic using it.

“HGVs need to use the alternative routes via the Gallamore Lane bypass. It adds distance and time to the journey but not so much that its worth risking the safety of our residents and buildings.

“Clearer signs emphasising the weight limit and informing drivers of the ‘Gallamore Lane route are required. I would suggest these signs also explain HGV drivers should ignore their sat navs and follow the road signs.”