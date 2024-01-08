Recovery fund established for flood affected properties in South Kesteven

The district council has set up a flood recovery fund with an initial £35,000 to help pay for the clean-up operation for South Kesteven residents in the aftermath of Storm Henk.

South Kesteven District Council.

The storm’s impact has been felt across the district, with some areas to the south of the district being particularly hard hit, but also areas nearer Sleaford including Billingborough, Folkingham and Dowsby.

There has been internal flooding reported at a total of 70 residential properties, 19 of which were council houses. The hardest hit areas were Greatford and Tallington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recovery operation will begin today (Monday) with street cleaning, removal of debris and path clearance in Greatford. The clean-up team will move on to Tallington the following day.

The money will cover the cost of sandbags, temporary toilets for Greatford, clean-up costs, and general support for residents affected by flooding and other actions supporting the emergency response.

The Leader of SKDC, Coun Richard Cleaver, said: “We reacted quickly as the situation was unfolding with officers on the ground making welfare visits and providing support and advice where it was needed.

“In response to this incident, I have today asked the Chief Executive to create a Flood Recovery Fund using an initial £35,000 from reserves immediately using delegated powers and Cabinet will review this and consider further measures at its meeting on 18th January.

Advertisement

Advertisement