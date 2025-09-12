Redevelopment work set to start on Sleaford's old ambulance station site

The former Sleaford Ambulance Station, Kesteven Road, which is due to be redeveloped. Credit: LDRS

Redevelopment work is set to start at the end of this month on the site of Sleaford’s former ambulance station.

The site alongside North Kesteven District Council’s Sleaford offices on Kesteven Street will be closed to parking from midnight on Tuesday, September 30 as North Kesteven District Council plans to demolish the building and turn it into an additional public car park.

Signs have also been placed up around the site advising that from October 1, it will be fully fenced off to enable it to be managed safely in readiness for demolition.

An NKDC statement said: “Pre-construction works have already started on the site, where a new public car park is proposed. Subject to a planning application anticipated later in October, construction work would begin in the new year with a view to being completed next summer.”