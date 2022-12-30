Referendum date for Neighbourhood Plan for Scopwick and Kirkby Green

A neighbourhood plan developed by Scopwick and Kirkby Green Parish Council together with its local community is due to go to a local referendum on Thursday January 19.

Scopwick

Neighbourhood plans allow communities to set out their own vision for the development of their area.

The plans cover issues such as local planning policy, transport and rights of way, and green infrastructure.

A neighbourhood plan directly affects decision-making on planning matters, so residents are encouraged to have a say on their neighbourhood plan and vote.

The last date for applying to register to vote is Midnight on Tuesday January 3 and the deadline to apply for a postal vote or to amend or cancel an existing postal or proxy vote is 5pm January 4. The deadline for making a new application for a proxy is 5pm on Wednesday January 11.

The polling station will be at Scopwick and Kirkby Green Village Hall, from 7am to 10pm on January 19.

The referendum will ask: "Do you want North Kesteven District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Scopwick and Kirkby Green to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?"

Poll cards and postal votes have been posted. If you do not receive a poll card, you can check if you are registered to vote by calling 01529 414155.

Forms for both postal and proxy votes can be downloaded from www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter or requested from North Kesteven District Council.

If you need to apply for a postal vote, you can email the form to [email protected]