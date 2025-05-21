Reform announces top team for Lincolnshire

The new Reform UK councillors running Lincolnshire County Council (with Dame Andrea Jenkyns and MP Richard Tice). Credit: Lincolnshire County Council

Reform UK has announced the top team which will be leading Lincolnshire.

The executive team includes many new faces to politics, with six of the nine having not served as councillors before Reform swept into power.

The party now controls 44 of the 70 seats, and faces the task of turning its campaign promises into reality.

Leader Sean Matthews, a former Met Police officer who was elected for the first time, is set to get approval for his team at a meeting later this week.

The cabinet members will oversee their own area of council business and receive additional pay for their added responsibilities.

All councillors receive a basic allowance of £12,460,

Members of the Executive are paid an additional £22,200, for a total of nearly £35,000.

The allowance for the leader of the council is around an extra £39,000, and £26,000 for the deputy leader.

The positions are due to be filled at Reform’s first full council meeting on Friday, May 23.

Portfolio for Community Engagement – Robert Gibson

The deputy leader Councillor Robert Gibson will take on the portfolio for community engagement, which includes the task of local government reorganisation.

Cllr Gibson was in the first group of county councillors to defect to Reform.

He was elected in 2021 as a South Holland Independent, representing part of Spalding, before most of the group switched to Reform in March 2025.

Portfolio for Environment – Danny Brookes

The new environment boss, Councillor Danny Brookes, previously sat on East Lindsey District Council as a member of the Skegness Urban District Society.

His defection was unveiled at a high-profile rally with Nigel Farage in March.

Cllr Brookes told the crowd: “We formed SUDS because we didn’t think there was a major political party that represented real people with real needs.

“With Reform, we finally have a party which shares our values. I’m just a poor ice cream man from Skegness, but my business rates have gone up 140 per cent – how can small businesses survive that?”

Portfolio for adult care and health – Steve Clegg

Councillor Clegg, who previously ran a photography business, won a North Kesteven by-election in 2016 as an Independent, which he described as a blow to “big party politics.”

He secured re-election in 2019. However, with no party able to command a majority on its own, he worked with the Conservatives as a ‘kingmaker’ and served as a member of the Executive.

He didn’t stand again in 2023.

Five other executive members haven’t previously served at district or county level.

Portfolio for Community Safety

Former firefighter Councillor Alex McGonigle, representing the Louth Wolds, will be focusing on crime, safety communities and crime in his portfolio.

The first-time councillor defeated Hugo Marfleet, who had made a bid for the Conservative nomination for Lincolnshire mayor.

He will be supported by Manzur Hasan, another former South Holland Independent who defected earlier this year.

Portfolio for Children’s Services

Louth business owner Natalie Oliver will be taking over from the veteran councillor she defeated, Patricia Bradwell, in managing children’s services.

This area is one of the biggest strains on the council’s budget.

Cllr Oliver is the only woman on the Executive, and Companies House shows she runs a luxury holiday retreat.

Portfolio for Resources – Tom Catton

Louth Councillor Tom Catton will be responsible for resources, including business support and performance monitoring.

He won by 56 votes, defeating an Independent candidate.

Portfolio for Highways and Transport – Michael Cheyne

Chartered engineer Michael Cheyne, who represents the Boston West division, will be taking over one of the most challenging jobs in looking after roads and transport.

He won election with a resounding 52 per cent of the vote, unseating Councillor Paula Ashleigh-Morris.

Portfolio for Growth – Liam Kelly

Councillor Liam Kelly will be given the portfolio for growth, including the economy, property and veterans.

He took Lincoln’s Swallow Beck & Witham ward, defeating long-time Conservative member Hilton Spratt.