Reform hails 'positive' first 100 days, but opposition says nothing has changed

Coun Sean Matthews (Reform), leader of Lincolnshire County Council. Photo: LCC

Reform says they have been “getting the job done” since being in charge of Lincolnshire, but opposition leaders claim they’ve abandoned their promises.

The party swept to power on Lincolnshire County Council 100 days ago on a platform that “Lincolnshire is broken” and they could fix it.

They have withdrawn from a potential nuclear storage deal, reorganised council committees to save money and claim they are looking into at least £25m of savings.

However, the Tories who lost control say almost everything has been a continuation of their policies.

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council Sean Matthews said: “I am immensely proud of my team of councillors for their dedication and collaboration during our first 100 days in office.

“Together, we have tackled pressing issues and initiated important projects that will positively impact our communities.

“Their commitment to serving the residents of Lincolnshire inspires me everyday and reinforces our collective mission as a Reform UK administration to create a better, safer, more prosperous future for all.”

The party leadership also pointed to a new campaign against large-scale renewable energy projects as a success.

However, Conservative Opposition leader Councillor Richard Davies said: “It’s remarkable how little has actually changed.

“Nearly everything has been a continuation of our policies, including North Hykeham Relief Road, property sales, and road maintenance.

“They said everything was broken and they’re coming to fix it – now they’re saying how efficient services are.

“All the election rhetoric has melted away. I’m pleased they’ve run with so much of our manifesto.”

He said Reform’s biggest mistake has been scrapping a flooding committee, claiming the administration had “kicked out the real experts despite a cross-party attempt to save it.”

Reform has described the committee as an “unproductive talking shop” and says the new set-up will get more work done.

A series of Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) facilities have also been approved in schools, although these plans were started under the previous Tory council.

Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage MP said: “On May 1, we showed that if you vote Reform, you get Reform.

“In the 100 days since, Reform councils across Britain are getting on with the job and already delivering on their manifesto commitments.

“From rolling back the devastating net zero agenda on a local level to cutting wasteful spending, Reform councils are standing up for the priorities of local people, not the whims of bureaucrats or the entrenched elite.”