Relaxation of taxi age limit

The General Licensing Committee at North Kesteven District Council is set to review and amend its Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy.
There is a proposal to remove the upper age limit for vehicles licensed by the authority.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now, following the tightening of emissions criteria under VOSA MOT requirements, along with future plans to tighten national emissions standards, the committee believes a relaxation of the current age policy will offer more flexibility for the trade, while ensuring hire vehicles still meet the strict national emissions criteria.
The consultation runs until Monday (July 24).
After this, the committee will consider responses. To comment, email: [email protected]