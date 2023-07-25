Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Relaxation of taxi age limit

A proposal to lift the restriction on cars older than 10 years to be used as taxis and for private hire is under consideration.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:27 BST
NKDC offices, Sleaford.NKDC offices, Sleaford.
NKDC offices, Sleaford.

The General Licensing Committee at North Kesteven District Council is set to review and amend its Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy.

There is a proposal to remove the upper age limit for vehicles licensed by the authority.

Now, following the tightening of emissions criteria under VOSA MOT requirements, along with future plans to tighten national emissions standards, the committee believes a relaxation of the current age policy will offer more flexibility for the trade, while ensuring hire vehicles still meet the strict national emissions criteria.

Most Popular

The consultation runs until Monday (July 24).

After this, the committee will consider responses. To comment, email: [email protected]

Related topics:North Kesteven District Council