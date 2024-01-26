​Renew garden waste subscription service ready for collections from March

Green waste is due for renewal. Image: WLDC/Electric_Egg_LTD

The popular service will resume from Monday March 18 and collections will

take place on a fortnightly basis through till November. The charge for the service has risen to £44 per bin. This was agreed by members at the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee in November 2023.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Trevor Young, said: “More than 25,000 households in West Lindsey subscribed to the service last year and we value how popular it is with our residents. Unfortunately, we have had to take the difficult decision to increase the cost of the service for the first time in two years. This is due to increase in costs relating to fuel, vehicles and staff. We appreciate that money is tight for residents at the moment and we hope that you understand the reasoning behind this decision.”

To receive the maximum benefit of the service, subscribe by Monday March 4 2024 to ensure you receive all 18 scheduled collections. Residents are

welcome to join the scheme at any time of the year, but they will still be asked to pay the full amount.

The quickest and easiest way to subscribe is online. Visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/gardenwaste to do so and also to find out further information about the service, including some frequently asked questions.

