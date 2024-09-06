Report shows record £857million economic benefit to East Lindsey in 2023

A new report by Global Tourism Solutions has highlighted the record-breaking benefits of tourism in East Lindsey, with visitors to the district generating £857million of economic impact in 2023 alone.

The findings show the £857.49million of investment from tourists to be the highest since the data was first recorded in 2013, up from £824.2million in 2022, which was the previous record.

The report also outlines an increase in overall visitors, with 4.57million people visiting East Lindsey across 2023, up from the 4.48million overall in 2022, including an 8.2% increase in those visiting just for the day, 2.77million in total.

Across the key months of July, August and September over £350million of economic benefit was brought the area by 1.68million summer visitors. Shopping and local hospitality were the areas to benefit most, with £155million spent in shops and over £145million in cafes, restaurants and bars across East Lindsey.

The number of tourism-related jobs also continued to slowly increase, up to 8,943 from 8,918 the previous year.

The Lincolnshire Wolds in particular continued to rise significantly in popularity in 2023, owing to new tourism campaigns and a constantly expanding variety of unique events and activities, such as the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival, Horncastle Horse Fair and Louth Food and Drink Festival.

In total the Wolds saw a 7.5% increase to over 3.5million visitors over the course of the year, with the economic benefit of their stays rising by an incredible 16.4% to £254.96million.

Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: "It is fantastic to see tourism continue to grow and play such an important role in our local economy in East Lindsey, and especially in the Lincolnshire Wolds where we can see an incredible increase in visitors and support.

“The support these visitors bring to our local businesses, attractions and food and drink suppliers cannot be underestimated, and I hope we will continue to see these figures grow as we further expand our offer to tourists and add to our unique offer of events, activities and sights for people to enjoy.”

Councillor Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for the coastal economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: “East Lindsey and its beautiful coastline is now firmly on the map for people to visit and enjoy, with our stunning blue flag beaches, the state-of-the-art facilities we are creating through Towns Fund and other transformational funding and our brilliant local hospitality and other businesses attracting people here every year.

"This is such an exciting time for the East Lindsey coast, and our offer continues to expand as we achieve more national investment and work with our community to add to our ambitious plans for the area. We’re establishing ourselves as a primary destination for people across the UK and beyond to visit, and I can’t wait to continue the journey going forwards."