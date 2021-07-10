Residents react to four bin plan

A purple-lidded bin like the ones that could be rolled out to all doorsteps in North Kesteven by September.

In line with its drive to improve recycling rates, the council’s executive board has recommended that the authority brings in a purple-lidded bin solely for paper and card, so that it can be kept clean and dry, separate from the glass and plastic in the green lidded bins which can sometimes be wet and make the paper soggy, contaminated and unusable.

The recommendation will go forward to Full Council on July 15, if approved the bins would be first collected on September 27.

A fourth bin was trialled in 2019 by parts of three district council areas to meet UK recycling targets of 55 per cent by 2025.

A purple-lidded bin like the ones that could be rolled out to all doorsteps in North Kesteven by September. EMN-210628-104158001

All properties will be provided with a purple lidded bin, funded by the county council, for paper and card collected alternately with the green-lidded bin on a fortnightly basis.

Dominic Henderson, along with others, welcomed it saying: “Can’t wait, our recycling fills ups so fast then we have to put it into the black bin, maybe they can reduce the recycling bin size. The bulk of our waste is paper and card.”

However Daina Snorniece said: “Even if you got the room, the idea that the green bin will be emptied every four weeks is bonkers. The bin already is sometimes not big enough and paper does not take half of current recycling we are doing.”