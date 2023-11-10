A referendum of residents in Leasingham and Roxholm has seen them vote largely in favour of a local plan to give guidance on development in the parish.

Leasingham

The referendum took place on Thursday (November 9) and the poll was passed by majority in support of the neighbourhood plan.

There were 211 votes in favour and 48 against.

The turnout was 19.3 per cent of an electorate of 1,340.

The neighbourhood plan sets out a local vision for the future and planning policies, and if adopted will be used to determine planning applications within the parish. It has been prepared by Leasingham and Roxholm Parish Council, along with the help of their local community.

The Leasingham and Roxholm Neighbourhood Plan was formally submitted to North Kesteven District Council and subject to a period of publicity in summer last year, where public comments were invited.