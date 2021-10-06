Resurfacing work among tasks to be completed on Holdingham Roundabout project this month

Work is moving on at pace on Holdingham Roundabout. EMN-210510-182237001

According to Lincolnshire highways officials, work is progressing well on the scheme designed to improve traffic flow at the busy junction of the A15 and A17 outside Sleaford.

In September, contractors Eurovia completed installation of traffic signal ducting and boxes, kerbing for all new splitter islands, installation of streetlight ducting and boxes and construction of all road base material.

They began installing new street-lighting columns and final surfacing of the roundabout and all of its legs.

In October they will begin traffic signal equipment installation, they will erect traffic monitoring cameras, complete kerbing to the B1518 northbound, complete final surfacing of the entire roundabout and carriageway markings.

They will also complete carriageway traffic signal loops, all new drainage, finish installing all streetlight columns and begin footway construction.

There will continue to be a temporary 30mph speed restriction and 50mph speed restriction on the A17 dual carriageway, reduced lanes on approaches to the roundabout during off-peak times, signalised pedestrian crossing to the central roundabout for workforce use and a pedestrian diversion via the A17 overbridge.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Once we’re finished in December, people using the roundabout can expect increased safety, smoother journey and shorter travel times now and in the future in and around Sleaford.”

The £8.25m A17/A153 Rugby Club Junction / A17 Holdingham Roundabout scheme is being funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, North Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and developer contributions.