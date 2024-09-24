Review of Council Tax Support Scheme proposes more help for vulnerable families in East Lindsey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in East Lindsey are being asked to share their views on proposed changes to a scheme that helps people on low or no income pay their Council Tax.

East Lindsey District Council has reviewed its current Council Tax Support Scheme and has proposed some changes which will help even more vulnerable families in these tough economic times.

The current scheme provides a maximum of 75 per cent support, meaning that all working age households have to pay at least 25 per cent towards their council tax.

The Council has launched a public consultation to ask residents if the maximum support should be increased to 85 per cent for households with children – reducing the amount of council tax they pay to 15 per cent. The proposal for other households is to keep the maximum support available at 75 per cent.

The consultation also seeks views on whether the council should introduce a discretionary Exceptional Hardship Fund, which would include signposting to other support services.

The review is also looking at ways to make the scheme more efficient by reducing administration costs.

According to DWP estimates, around 1-in-three children in East Lindsey live in low-income households. There are currently 2,443 households with children who receive Council Tax support, of which 1,782 receive the maximum 75 per cent award.

Pensioners are not affected by changes made to the Council Tax Support Scheme as the rules for applicants of pension age continues to be set by Central Government. Pensioners can continue to get up to 100 per cent discount on their Council Tax. The scheme also protects all War Disablement Pensioners as well as war widows and widowers.

The overall cost of the scheme currently costs around £11.4 million, and the council give Council Tax Support to around 6,350 working age households.

Councillor Thomas Kemp, Portfolio Holder for Finance, said: "East Lindsey District Council recognises that vulnerable families are struggling in these economic times and a review of the Council Tax Support Scheme could go some way in alleviating some pressures on families in hardship as well as helping people in exceptional hardship through the creation of a new fund.

“The Council Tax Support Scheme has been relatively unchanged since its introduction in 2013, with the current scheme now dated. The council is proposing amendments to the scheme to give more support to families as well as making the administration of the scheme a much easier and efficient process.

“Please do take a few minutes and share your views on this important scheme. Your responses will help the Council decide on the level of support to claimants in the next financial year.”

The consultation has eight questions and will just take a few minutes to complete.

Residents are encouraged to complete the consultation online by visiting: https://online1.snapsurveys.com/interview/22561660-84ad-4f1a-b305-f05583c79150 by Friday, 15 November, 2024.

Paper copies can be requested by calling 01507 601111.