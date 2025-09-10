Revised bin and sack collection dates for South Kesteven begin next Monday

Bin collection days in South Kesteven are set to change. Photo: SKDC

Changes to bin days for households in South Kesteven are set to begin on Monday September 15.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the district council, this change will make the service “more reliable, more resilient and more cost-effective”.

Every bin and sack collection will be affected, even the green bin garden waste subscription service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has written to every address with a personalised letter explaining how their bin days will change. An updated collection calendar has also been provided to every household.

The advice is to put your bin/sack out in the same location as previously, but on your new day.

Anyone concerned they have been missed out on the mailshot, or if a family member, friend or neighbour has not received anything, you are asked to contact the customer services team, calling the dedicated waste and recycling staff on 01476 406544.

A postcode look-up service is available on the SKDC website at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/binday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet Member for Environment & Waste, Coun Rhys Baker, said: “We expect almost everyone’s collection to change in some way. Your collection may happen on a different day, or at a different time on the day you have now.

“Because of this, we urge residents to place the bins out by 7.30am on your revised day, as collection times may be earlier in the day than previously.

“Additional resources will be in place for the first few weeks to help householders. However, we urge residents to contact us if they are in any way confused about their new arrangements.

“If you or someone you know struggles to put their bin out, or may find this change more challenging, please contact us and we will find a way to offer support.”

Bins and sacks will still be emptied every week on a rota system as before.