Richard Davies elected new leader of Lincolnshire County Council Conservative Group

Coun Richard Davies.

The Conservative group on Lincolnshire County Council Conservative has announced that they have elected Councillor Richard Davies their new leader, replacing former Leader of the council Martin Hill and claiming it marks “the start of a new chapter for the group”.

Last Thursday’s local elections saw the Tories lose control of the county council, reduced to 14 seats and Reform UK taking control with 44 seats.

The Conservative Group will now serve as the official opposition and says it will take on the vital role of holding the new administration to account.

Up until the election Coun Davies, who was re-elected member for Grantham West, was executive portfolio holder for highways matters.

Earlier today (Tuesday) Coun Martin Hill, who has been leader of the council for 20 years, announced that the time was right for him to step back from the role of group leader, having previously stated this will be his final term on the council.

Commenting on his election as leader, Coun Richard Davies said: "Becoming Leader of the Opposition is a significant responsibility. Our role is to ensure transparency and scrutiny of the new administration. Reform UK made several promises during the campaign that could have serious consequences for the people of Lincolnshire."

The Conservative Group says it is committed to being a constructive opposition. "We will not oppose for the sake of it, it is in all of our interests for the council to succeed" said Coun Davies. "Our focus will be on ensuring the county council continues to deliver effective and high-quality services for all residents."

The full leadership team forming the shadow executive will be announced in the coming days.