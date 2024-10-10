The B1196 South Street in Alford, due to undergo road resurfacing. Photo: Google

A £275,000 programme of resurfacing works for Alford is expected to bring a large improvement to the town’s road network, according to county highways officials.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works will be carried out on the B1196 South Street / Willoughby Road, Alford, beginning on Wednesday October 23 and are due to end on Wednesday November 6, subject to suitable weather.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This programme of work will bring a real benefit for road users in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This section of the local traffic network is getting a new surface to deliver a better ride quality and ensure that the road is up to LCC specification.”

The schedule has crews onsite across day and night shifts. No weekend work has been planned.

The working hours will be between 7.30am and 5pm for day shift works – these are currently scheduled for October 23, 24 and 25 - and 6pm to 6am for night works which will happen for the remainder of the programme. Night works are in place from October 28 to November 6 inclusive.

The road will be closed for the duration of the works with a diversion route in place throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A no-parking restriction is also in place from October 23 until November 6 between 8pm and 6am within the closure. Residents along the B1195 are asked to find alternative parking arrangements during these times of work.

Ms Cassar added: “Ultimately, the £275,000 set of works will increase the lifespan of the road and be a very real uplift in this busy area for those who are travelling through or around it.

“Because of the type of work being done, we have to put a road closure in place for the safety of road users and our crew. We will do everything possible to keep disruption to a minimum and both traffic and pedestrian marshals will be on site at all times during working hours to assist anyone that needs help.

“These dates have been chosen to minimise disruption during school term time and also to lessen impact to residents and users of the network by carrying out some night works so that we can get the job completed quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signed diversion route using like-for-like roads will be; B1196 north / A1104 to Ulceby Cross roundabout / A1028 to Gunby roundabout / B1196 towards ALFORD and vice versa.

“I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering the programme of work for Alford,” said Ms Cassar.