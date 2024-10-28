Roughing up roads

One of the road retexturing machines in action. Photo: LCC

At the start of November and into late January, the county’s highways teams are continuing surface treatments to give old roads new life.

Called Carriageway Retexturing, the latest round of works is a process that sees the top part of the road shotblasted with specialist equipment to improve braking performance and safety.

Nearly 11,000 metres of roads will get the roughing-up treatment, including: B1188, between Scopwick & Digby; A153, Leasingham Moor; A1031, Ludney; A15, Cranwell; A157, Main Road, Biscathorpe; Boston Road, Swineshead; A158, Burgh Le Marsh; and Keddington Road, Louth.

The technique can be used in colder weather to restore skid resistance where the surface is in generally good condition. In most cases teams can operate with traffic lights and a moving convoy.