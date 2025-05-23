Sean Matthews officially elected new leader of Lincolnshire County Council

Coun Sean Mattews has been officially elected the new leader of Lincolnshire County Council. Photo: James Turner

Sean Matthews has been officially elected as the new leader of Lincolnshire County Council.

The Reform UK group leader was sworn in during the council’s annual general meeting on Friday (May 23) and takes over from Martin Hill, who led the authority for 20 years under the Conservatives.

The leadership change follows the May 1 election, in which Reform UK – led nationally by Nigel Farage – secured a majority on the council. The party won 44 of the 70 available seats, including all seats in East Lindsey and Boston, and all but one in South Holland.

“I genuinely want a better community, I want a better county and I want a better country,” Coun Matthews, who represents Tattershall Castle division, told members.

“I can absolutely say that being the leader of this council is the privilege of my life, and I know I speak for all of you when I say we are all incredibly proud to represent this incredible county.”

His new executive team includes many new faces to politics, with six of the nine having not served as councillors before Reform swept into power.

Coun Matthews added later: “The recent election results have significantly changed the local political landscape. And whilst we inherit a skilled and knowledgeable organisation, there is always room for improvement, and the public have clearly shown they want to see change in the way this council is run, to ensure improvement is achieved.

“Selecting the Executive group was a bit of a challenge for me because there is a wealth of real life experiences and capabilities amongst our councillors. What you get with Reform is real people with real life experiences - this gives us a fresh perspective that we can now bring to the leadership of the council.

“Our aim must be to improve and enhance in every area, across every service, to ensure that Lincolnshire remains the place people want to raise and educate their children, thrive in their chosen career, and be cared for throughout their lives, safe in their community.”

Coun Matthews retired from royalty protection in the Met Police seven years ago and lives in Lincolnshire alongside his family and grandchildren.

He will be joined by Rob Gibson, councillor for Spalding East, as deputy leader. Coun Gibson has served on the county council since 2021 and on the district council since 2019. He works for a housing association in South Holland, helping to support vulnerable people facing homelessness.

Deputy leader, Cllr Rob Gibson, will also be the executive councillor for community engagement – incorporating communications and engagement, complaints and local government reorganisation – with Cllr Jane King as his support councillor.

The executive councillor for children’s services is Coun Natalie Oliver, of Woodhall Spa and Wragby division. A mother of two, Coun Oliver has extensive managerial experience and has worked in public engagement for the NHS. Coun Oliver will be supported by Coun Paul Lock.

Coun Steve Clegg has been appointed as the executive councillor for adult care and health, supported by Coun Maria Hume. Coun Clegg, of Sleaford division, brings his experience as a healthcare therapist to his executive position, and has previous experience as an executive board councillor on North Kesteven District Council.

Former firefighter, Coun Alex McGonigle, of Louth Wolds division, brings his first-hand experience to his new role as the executive councillor for community safety. Coun Manzur Hasan will be his support councillor.

The new executive councillor for growth is Coun Liam Kelly, of the Swallow Beck and Witham division in Lincoln supported by Coun Trevor Bridgwood. After serving in the Army for over 25 years, Coun Kelly has established a career in security over the last decade, including in conflict zones around the world.

Helping to keep Lincolnshire moving, Coun Michael Cheyne has been appointed as the executive councillor for highways and transport, supported by Coun Paul Wimhurst. Representing the Boston West division, Coun Cheyne is a chartered engineer and has worked as a consultant.

Coun Tom Catton, of Louth South division, has been appointed the new executive councillor for resources. Coun Catton brings to his role a wealth of experience in Finance, HR and IT for various UK and international companies over many decades. He also brings previous councillor experience from his time at Elmbridge Borough Council in Surrey, where he lived before moving to Louth. He will be supported by Coun Richard Litchfield.

Representing the Ingoldmells Rural division, Coun Danny Brookes has been appointed as the new executive councillor for environment, supported by Cooun James Bean. Local businessman Coun Brookes runs several of his own businesses in Skegness and has been a district councillor in East Lindsey since 2015. He has been a member of Skegness Town Council since 2012.

Outgoing leader Martin Hill wished his successor well, stating: “It is a great honour to be leader of this council, something I feel Mr Matthews will take very seriously.”

However, he warned of “difficult times” ahead, citing what he described as a government that is “hostile” towards rural areas.

He pointed to recent controversy over funding being diverted away from rural communities—such as the £9 million Rural Services Delivery Grant—while more support is being directed toward urban areas.

Other members also took the opportunity to thank Coun Hill for his two decades of leadership.

Former Labour MP for Lincoln, Karen Lee, said: “His integrity is 100%. He always did what he felt was right,” while acknowledging that they often disagreed politically.

The first meeting of the council’s Executive will take place on Tuesday June 3.