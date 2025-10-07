Search underway for highest-paid council job in Lincolnshire

Debbie Barnes, the retiring Chief Executive of Lincolnshire County Council. Credit: Lincolnshire County Council

The search is on for Lincolnshire County Council’s “visionary” new top officer – with the successful applicant taking the highest-paid local government job in the county.

Debbie Barnes announced her retirement as the council’s chief executive last month after five years at the helm.

Her replacement will take on a role which earns a total of £246,366 a year according to the 2025 Town Hall Rich List.

The chief executive role has a salary of £198,522, with applications for the post having closed on Sunday. The successful applicant is expected to take up the post early next year.

The job advert looks for a “visionary leader” with a “proven track record of achievement as an executive director in local government and/or a large private organisation.”

The new chief executive will have to guide the Reform-led council through choppy financial waters, with budgets coming under increasing pressure. They will likely also oversee the dissolution of the council in 2028 as the current set-up is replaced by a new suite of authorities.

Debbie Barnes joined the county council in 2006, becoming its director of children’s services in 2012 before she was appointed chief executive in 2019.

Her work in children’s services earned her an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

“I am incredibly proud of the work of the county council and the exceptional and committed councillors and staff across the organisation who tirelessly serve our residents, businesses and visitors,” she said.

“My husband retired two years ago and I have been planning my own retirement for a while, so that we can enjoy our time together while we are both fit and able.

“I wish our new administration a successful and productive term where they continue to improve the quality of life for our communities.”

Council leader, Reform UK’s Sean Matthews, paid tribute, saying: “From day one of my leadership, Debbie’s advice, support and encouragement has been invaluable. We have built a great working relationship during this time, and we will all miss her insight into the running of this council after she leaves in March.

“I’d like to thank her for her dedication over her entire career with Lincolnshire County Council. Debbie will always be welcome here and I hope to keep in touch. I wish her the very best in her upcoming retirement.”