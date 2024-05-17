Second time as Mayor of Sleaford for Coun David Suiter
Coun David Suiter has been elected Mayor of Sleaford for a second term of office and chairman of the Town Council in its 50th anniversary year.
Coun Suiter represents Navigation Ward and has served on the council since May 2003 and first served held the role of Mayor in 2016-2017.
He served as Deputy Mayor for the past year in support of Mayor Coun Anthony Brand who stepped down at the meeting on Wednesday evening.
Honoured to be elected, Coun Suiter looks forward to working with new Deputy Mayor, Coun Alison Snookes, fellow councillors and staff in the coming year. Coun Snookes represents Westholme Ward and has served on the council since 2022.