Second time as Mayor of Sleaford for Coun David Suiter

Coun David Suiter - Mayor for 2024-2025.

Coun David Suiter has been elected Mayor of Sleaford for a second term of office and chairman of the Town Council in its 50th anniversary year.

Coun Suiter represents Navigation Ward and has served on the council since May 2003 and first served held the role of Mayor in 2016-2017.

He served as Deputy Mayor for the past year in support of Mayor Coun Anthony Brand who stepped down at the meeting on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...