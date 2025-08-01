Senior Boston councillors join calls for Lincolnshire to be divided into two in local government shake-up

The Greater Lincolnshire For All LGR (local government reorganisation) proposal put forward by East Lindsey and South Holland.

Boston Borough Council has joined calls for Lincolnshire to be divided in two when the current system of local government is dissolved.

The Greater Lincolnshire For All (GLFA) proposal would turn the current 10 councils into two larger ones, which would handle all services in the area.

It was launched last month by the South Holland and East Lindsey authorities.

The two new unitary authorities under this plan would be:

Lincoln, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, West Lindsey

East Lindsey, Boston, South Holland, North Kesteven, South Kesteven

Boston Borough Council leaders said this was the best proposal on the table during a cabinet meeting on Thursday (July 31).

Coun Dale Broughton, chairing his first cabinet meeting since he became leader, said it was the ‘obvious option’ thanks to Boston’s partnership with South Holland and East Lindsey.

Coun Mike Gilbert said: “We held back to evaluate the other options, and this is by far the best.

“It’s not politically or selfishly motivated, and is looking out for the best interests for South East Lincolnshire.”

Coun Callum Butler said: “Other plans with an east-west boundary would create rich and poor districts, which I don’t agree with, and others are being proposed for political reasons.

“No one wants to lose the borough, and I feel we’re going to lose democracy to some extent.

“However we haven’t got a say – this is being thrust on us by the government so we’ve got to support the best one.”

Coun John Baxter said residents were starting to ‘panic’ about the council shake-up, and were ‘concerned about what will happen to services’.

He predicted consultation on the GLFA plan would help to alleviate those fears.

The council is now run by a cross-party group mainly made up of the new Progressive Independent Boston party.

The re-drawn political map would take effect in Lincolnshire in April 2028.

The Government says it would simplify services, and potentially save £2 billion nationwide.

Lincolnshire County Council is hoping a new unitary authority will be created for the whole of the county, with a separate one for northern Lincolnshire.

Lincoln has proposed greatly expanding the city limits, while others have proposed three-council solutions.