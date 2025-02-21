Senior members of Boston Borough Council back 2.99 per cent rise in council tax

The Municipal Buildings, in Boston. Library image

Senior members of Boston Borough Council have backed a proposed 2.99 per cent rise in council tax.

The increase, included in the draft budget for 2025/26, has been agreed by Cabinet, which has recommended it to the full council ahead of its meeting on Monday, March 3.

If approved, the council tax bill for a Band D property in 2025/26 will be set at £223.65, an increase of £7.56 on 2024/25 levels.

The portion for the Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) will also rise by 72p to £81.09 a year, bringing the total to £261.55.

During the meeting, leader Coun Anne Dorrian, of the Boston Independent group, noted that the vast majority of properties across the borough fall into Bands A to C, meaning the proposed increases would be lower than those set out in the papers.

She said creating next year’s budget had been ‘extremely challenging for Boston’, citing rising costs such as pay, contract expenses, and reductions in central government support.

Coun Dorrian specifically highlighted internal drainage board levies as an ‘ever-increasing pressure’, with an additional £102,000 required for 2025/26, bringing the total to £2,927,050—marking a 45 per cent increase on 2021/22 levels.

“It’s just ridiculous,” said Cllr Dorrian. “It’s clearly not sustainable on a now £3 million-a-year bill for this borough to pick up.”

The council, along with its partnership counterparts at East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council, has been in discussions with Government officials over this difficult position.

As an amendment to the recommendations, the independent leader also proposed reintroducing a Councillor Grant Scheme, awarding each ward member £1,000 to allocate to projects within their ward. The funding would be taken from the Contingency Reserve Fund.