Share your views on whether a town or parish council should be created in Boston

Following a vote made by Full Council in March, a consultation has started today on whether a parish or town council should be created for the area currently covered by Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC).

The Government is proposing to reduce the number of Borough and District Councils in England by 2028 through Local Government Reorganisation.

Unlike many other towns in Lincolnshire, Boston does not currently have a town or parish council. Since 1974, local decision-making and accountability have been the responsibility of Boston Borough Council.

The Council also has a Mayor for ceremonial and civic duties. The Mayor represents the Borough at local events, supports local charities and community initiatives, and acts as an ambassador for Boston.

BTAC serves the unparished area of Boston and acts as a substitute for a town or parish council, however it does not have statutory powers such as being able to raise funds or make binding decisions.

The current unparished area includes Boston Town Centre and the following wards:

Station Ward

Fenside Ward

West Ward

Staniland Ward

St Thomas' Ward

Skirbeck Ward

Trinity Ward

Witham Ward

In other areas of Lincolnshire which have Parish or Town Councils, they are made up of locally elected representatives who may manage community events, advocate for local services, protect community assets, invest in parks, and contribute to planning consultations.

Boston Borough Council has launched a consultation as part of a Community Governance Review - a formal process that involves consulting with local people and stakeholders about potential changes to local governance. It is an opportunity to share whether you would prefer more localised decision-making through a town or parish council.

The consultation starts today, Monday 14 July, and the deadline for responses is Tuesday 26 August 2025.

Cllr Emma Cresswell, Chairman of the Community Governance Review Working Group at Boston Borough Council, said: "If Boston were to establish a parish or town council, it would create a new, independent body focused on the needs and priorities of the town's residents. This would give the community a stronger voice and more direct control over certain local services and decisions.

"Your views are very important and we want to hear from you before the Council makes a decision. Please do take the time to read the information on this important process and share your views with us.

"All survey responses will be carefully considered before recommendations are made. A further consultation will follow on those recommendations. Please do get involved and let us know how you would like the unparished area of Boston to be governed in future years."

If agreed, a new Parish or Town Council could be established in time for elections in May 2027.

You can find out more on dedicated website pages here: www.boston.gov.uk/CGR

The consultation can be found here: https://online1.snapsurveys.com/Interview/15252450-6ba5-44a1-9281-755f3516ab45

Leaflets and posters are being distributed throughout Boston which include a QR code to take you straight to the survey.

Paper copies are also available upon request. Please call 01205 314591 if you require a paper copy, or email [email protected].