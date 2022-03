Getting a ?98k make over EMN-220314-132217001

Almost £100,000 is to be spent on revamping a play area in a village near Sleaford, it has been announced.

Ruskington Parish Council has revealed it has been awarded £98,380 by the FCC Communities Foundation for the work in Parkfield.

The final plans will be shared following another site visit by the contractor and be based on the outcome of a public consultation held last year.