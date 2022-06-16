Sixty people denied taxi licences in North Kesteven to be added to national database

Coun Lance Pennell said people would be staggered that those refused taxi licences were not on the national database.

Sixty people are on record in North Kesteven as having either been refused a taxi or private hire licence, or had one revoked since 2008.

The national database allows local authorities to check a driver’s history in other parts of the country – something that was previously impossible.

The council’s licensing committee have endorsed the scheme, saying the public would be “staggered” that it was not already in place nationally.

It is hoped that it will make it easier to weed out dangerous or unsuitable applicants.

Previously, councils relied on either drivers admitting they had previously been turned down, knowing which authorities to make enquiries with, or word of mouth.

The national register, which is operated by the National Anti-Fraud Network, keeps a list of all licence denials in participating authorities across the country.

Searches are made whenever a new application or a renewal is received, meaning existing drivers will be checked against it.

They will write to drivers to let them know and give them chance to object. However, council officers say it would need to be a “very convincing argument” to keep them off the list.

Coun David Suiter told this week’s licensing committee: “I welcome this further protection for the public. If a neighbouring authority has rejected a driver for speeding, we want to know about that.”