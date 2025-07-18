Sleaford-on-Sea brings the seaside to town this summer

A pop-up beach is coming to Sleaford Market Place from August 20, until September 4.

It will be open to the public throughout the two weeks that it’s there, with striped deckchairs to sit and chill on by day, and buckets and spades which can be picked up from Market Square Café and Restaurant.

Fish and chips, ice creams and beach-side snacks and drinks will be available from nearby cafés, restaurants and eateries. Bobby’s Sweets in Bristol Arcade will be selling candyfloss, popcorn and rock to add to the seaside feel.

Sleaford-on-Sea will be in full holiday vibes for a special Bank Holiday Weekend beach-themed event on Saturday, August 23. Take a trip to the ‘seaside’ for a family fun day or a chance to chill out with friends. Activities are taking place between 11am and 4pm. Here’s what to expect:

- Free Helter-Skelter rides

- Two 30-minute Punch and Judy performances

- ‘YARD Putz’ putting green with Westgate Yard

- Free face painting with Face Painting by Felicity

- Seaside singing by Chelsey Bamford

- Bubbleologist

- Crafts

- Teenage Market stalls

All activities will be free of charge, with just a small fee for the golf.

Plus, visitors will get to witness a spectacular piece of art crafted out of sand, as a live sculpt takes place at the event from 11 am to 4pm. Don’t miss the opportunity to see the masterpiece of a sand-sculpted Red Arrow, paying homage to their base in Waddington, not far in Red Arrow terms from Sleaford.

Keep an eye out too for The Giant Seagulls, the cheeky over-sized comedy seabirds that’ll have you in a flap!

The pop-up beach and beach event have been funded by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as part of North Kesteven District Council’s Events Programme.

If you’re at Heckington Show on July 26 or 27, come an experience a mini taster of having sand between your toes and a deckchair moment on the North Kesteven District Council stand.

The Sleaford-on-Sea activities continue a busy programme of summer of events and happenings, and will be followed by the return of the Zone this Autumn, from September 18 to 21, after its success in June where it engaged with 257 young people over four days.

It will once again coincide with a Teenage Market on Saturday, September 20, where young entrepreneurs are invited to turn their hobby, talent or passion into a business.

From those surveyed at the Zone in June, 96 per cent responded to say, ‘I would come to something like this again’ and so the council hopes even more young people can chill, create and be themselves in the award-winning pop-up youth space when it returns.

More events will take place at Market Place later this year, including a Halloween event and the return of WinterLight on Saturday, December 20.

- During Sleaford-on-Sea, spaces for blue badge parking will operate as usual, along the church wall, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9am to 3pm. There is two hours’ maximum stay and no return within one hour.

1 . 250717 Sleaford on Sea Punch Judy 1.jpg There will be Punch and Judy shows too. Photo: NKDC

2 . 250717 Sleaford on Sea Social landscape .jpg Get ready for Sleaford on Sea! Photo: NKDC