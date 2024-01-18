Sleaford Town Council is asking for applications from poets who wish to be appointed to the voluntary role of Sleaford Poet Laureate.

This is a new volunteer appointment and will last for one year in the first instance. The Sleaford Poet Laureate will be expected to write and perform at least two new, original poems at two Sleaford Town Council events including the annual Sleaford Christmas Market.

The Laureate will need to sign a formal volunteer agreement. Expenses incurred while carrying out the role of Sleaford Poet Laureate will be covered up to a maximum amount of £250 during the year. Applicants should have a connection with Sleaford, either now or in the past and must provide evidence of having written their own original poems.

Poets may consider themselves professional or amateur, but should indicate in their application if their work has been published and, if so, where. This can include work in a school newsletter, noticeboard etc.

Sleaford Poet Laureate Competition

Shortlisted poets will be invited to perform two contrasting poems and answer questions about the role in front of a panel of independent judges.

The competition is open to any age. To apply, please submit the following by 12 noon on Monday 4th March 2024: Full name, home address, email address and telephone number. Two contrasting poems of your own work that you've already written, including if and where they've been published. One new, original poem of your own work about Sleaford Christmas Market. A statement summarising your connection with Sleaford, why you're interested in the post, your ideas for the role and your background as a poet.