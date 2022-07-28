Sleaford Town Awards are launched for 2022

Sleaford Town Award winners from 2021.

The Town Awards celebrate achievements of people living, working and being educated in our fantastic town.

The event is your chance to nominate an individual or organisation who you think is deserving of an award, to celebrate their achievements, displaying excellence or unselfish and dedicated service to their community, the environment and sporting life within the town, or notable resilience in adverse personal circumstances.

After much consideration earlier this year, the town council has agreed upon 10 categories to be up for awards.

These are: Sleafordian of the Year; Young Sleafordian of the Year (under age 19); Overcoming Adversity; Carer of the Year; Environmental Award; Community Award; Young Community Volunteer Award; Sports Team/Club of the Year; Sports Individual Award; Young Sports Individual Award (under age 19).

Submit the name, contact details for you and your nomination and full reasons for your nomination by email to [email protected] or write to the Sleaford Standard, Morgan House, Gilbert Drive, Wyberton Fen, Boston, Lincolnshire, PE21 7TQ. Closing date for nominations is 12 noon, on August 24.

Mayor of Sleaford Coun, Linda Edwards-Shea, will be present at the special evening presentation ceremony on Thursday September 29 and said: “We are inviting local businesses and individuals to sponsor the categories. Sponsorship is only £25 per category and in return, you will receive an invitation to the ceremony, the opportunity to present the winner’s award in your sponsored category with your name or your company name on the certificate, listings in the programme, the opportunity to display promotional literature at the event and a mention in the pre and post event coverage.”

“It is also an opportunity for community-minded businesses to get involved in a celebrating Sleaford’s great community spirit,” said Andy Hubbert, head of content at the Sleaford Standard.

For further details on sponsorship, contact the town council on 01529 303456 or email [email protected]