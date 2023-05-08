Register
Sleaford Town Council thanks everyone for successful coronation event

Sleaford Town Council has thanked everyone involved in its King’s Coronation celebration event for making it such a success on Saturday – despite the rain!

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 8th May 2023, 18:55 BST

The council said via its Facebook page that it was “an absolutely fantastic day” at the Recreation Ground and they have received many messages of thanks and praise, with people looking forward to the upcoming 1940s day next month.

People ignored the weather, determined to enjoy a good time, dancing to the entertainment and musical line-up which culminated with Planet Abba tribute act.

The council said thankyou: “To our Services Team who went above and beyond today from 6am to get the event set up and running smoothly through the day, into the evening and clearing everything away at the end, to our staff who have worked hard to organise the event starting many months ago and for all their concepts, to the councillors who helped and whose ideas for the event came to life, to the Mayor of Sleaford and to the Sleaford Town Crier who was the compère, to Aurora Security for keeping everyone safe at the event, to all the stall holders who took part and who fed and watered the many visitors, to all the incredible performers, to the companies we hired items from for the event and for the designing of our posters and banners and lastly to you, the people of Sleaford and the surrounding villages for coming out!

Mayor of Sleaford Coun Linda Edwards-Shea and Town Crier John Griffiths open the King's Coronation event in Sleaford.Mayor of Sleaford Coun Linda Edwards-Shea and Town Crier John Griffiths open the King's Coronation event in Sleaford.
Sleaford Town Council thank you all!”

Here we have just a few video clips of the event.

