The council said thankyou: “To our Services Team who went above and beyond today from 6am to get the event set up and running smoothly through the day, into the evening and clearing everything away at the end, to our staff who have worked hard to organise the event starting many months ago and for all their concepts, to the councillors who helped and whose ideas for the event came to life, to the Mayor of Sleaford and to the Sleaford Town Crier who was the compère, to Aurora Security for keeping everyone safe at the event, to all the stall holders who took part and who fed and watered the many visitors, to all the incredible performers, to the companies we hired items from for the event and for the designing of our posters and banners and lastly to you, the people of Sleaford and the surrounding villages for coming out!