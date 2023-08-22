Sleaford Town Crier wins contest

Sleaford Town Crier, John Griffiths, has won his most recent Town Crier Competition.

On Sunday (August 13), John travelled to Knaresborough in North Yorkshire to take part in the Knaresborough Festival of Entertainment and Visual Arts, which incorporated a Town Crier competition.

The event took place in Knaresborough Market Place and attracted a large number of visitors.

One of John’s cries on the day was about famous people from Knaresborough.

John was presented with a well deserved winner’s shield at the end of the competition.

John has been the Sleaford Town Crier since 2014 and has been placed in many competitions over the years.

He recently came runner up in the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers National Championships at Calne Town Hall, Wiltshire, second out of a field of 29 Town Criers.

Sleaford Town Council said they take great pride in working with and supporting John in his role as “a fantastic ambassador for our town”.

The Town Crier role can be traced back to at least medieval times.

Sleaford will be hosting its now annual Town Crier Competition on September 2, in the Market Place from 11am to 4pm. The first round starts at 11am, the second round at 2pm, with prizes at 3.30pm.