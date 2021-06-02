Sleafordians awarded for efforts

It has taken an entire mayoral year for the 2020 Sleaford Town Awards to be fully announced and presented to winners due to the complications of coronavirus pandemic restrictions and social distancing.

Now the final trophies have been handed out and we can deliver a full round-up of the deserving groups and individuals who have earned their accolade from the annual scheme coordinated by the town council and the Sleaford Standard, with trophies sponsored by a range of local businesses and supporters.

The Sleafordian of the Year, awarded to an outstanding advocate for the town, this year went to Lee Taylor, of Pop In Bargains store and now Sleaford main postmaster – the youngest in the country – having taken on the role last year after a lengthy battle to step in and save the service when the old Post Office in Southgate closed.

The Sleafordian of the Year award presented by Mayor Anthony Brand to Lee Taylor. EMN-210528-114350001

Lee said: “It was a lot of work – eight months. Funnily enough I wanted to go for it about three years ago when Greenhill’s closed, but my parents, who own our shop, said no.

“Now I have taken ownership of the business and did it to secure its future. I love helping people and now I can do that even more by providing this service.

“It is even more vital now with people sending covid tests and parcels.”

Young Sleafordian of the Year went to Jess Dexter, 15, Harry Brooke, 14, Hayden Williams, 15, and Joscelyn Siddy, 15, who regularly attend Saturday morning sessions at Sleaford Laffletics Club as young volunteers, supporting and enabling its young disabled members to take part in sports.

Harry Brooke and Joscelyn Siddy, two of the four Young Sleafordians of the Year. EMN-210528-115215001

Harry said they began doing it for their Duke of Edinburgh Award: “We really enjoyed every moment of it. It was fun to work with disabled people and interact with them and they enjoy it too.”

He felt he may want to carry on to do a career in caring or coaching

Joscelyn said she simply wanted to keep helping people, but admitted she is not even that sporty.

Videos of all the award presentations will be going online at www.lincolnshireworld.com.