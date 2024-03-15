Sleaford’s Westgate car park closed due to concerns about potentially dangerous structure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to officials from North Kesteven District Council, which owns the car park, it is a temporary measure to enable urgent remedial action to be carried on a building that has been assessed as being a potential hazard.

It is said to be the wall of a stone building to the west of the car park.

All access to and through the car park is suspended. No-one should pass through the site and as parked cars are moved out, it will be secured.

Westgate car park in Sleaford is being closed by NKDC with immediate effect today (Friday March 15), to ensure public safety while a potentially dangerous structure is dealt with. Photo: Google

The closure will be in place for “as long as is required” says the authority.

David Steels, Assistant Director for Public Protection at North Kesteven District Council, said the action was being taken in the interests of public safety after a chartered structural engineer had reported on the deteriorating condition of a building next to the car park.

“We know that the car park is well-used, particularly by students accessing St George’s Academy and nearby amenities and it is essential, until we are able to make the building safe, to prevent people moving through the area.

"This is hopefully a short-term measure, and while appreciating everyone’s co-operation in ensuring public safety, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”